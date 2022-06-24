Ujjain: Three arrested for mortgaging fake jewellery for loan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A villager committed a fraud of Rs 14.7 lakh by pledging fake gold with a VD Cloth Market’s broker here. He mortgaged the jewellery to the broker in four instalments. He had left after pledging gold for the fourth time, but in the meantime, when the broker got the gold checked, it turned out to be artificial. So he informed the police. The police have detained the villager and two of his associates.

Rajesh (40) son of Bhanvardas Porwal, who lives in Biyabani, is a broker in the VD Cloth Market. On May 30, 2022, Arvind son of Radheshyam Gehlot, resident of Nawakheda and Prahlad, resident of Sanwer, came to meet him. They talked about pledging gold ornaments, stating that they needed money. Transaction with the jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh was done at Rajesh’s shop at Mirchinala. On June 3, Arvind pledged his jewellery worth Rs 4.30 lakh for the second time. Then he came on June 13 and pledged his jewellery worth Rs 5.9 lakh for the third time.

For the fourth time on Thursday, Arvind had come to pledge his jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh. He was accompanied by Dinesh son of Devilal Rathore, resident of Karohan and Rajesh son of Ramlal Suryavanshi, resident of Brajrajkhedi.

Due to some reason Rajesh grew suspicious of Arvind and he got the jewellery checked and found that the jewellery was artificial and was only gold plated. The businessman informed about the fraud to Kharakuan police station. By then the accused Arvind had left the shop along with his associates. The police alerted the policemen posted on the road leading to Nawakheda and took Arvind, Dinesh and Rajesh Suryavanshi into custody from Teen Batti intersection. All three were questioned at the police station. On Rajesh’s report, the police are investigating the matter by registering an FIR.

Rajesh Porwal told that every time Arvind Gehlot, a resident of Sanwer, brought a new person to mortgage the jewellery and got money for them from him. When the jewellery was checked, it was found to be defective. They have been arrested with the help of Kharakuan police, he added.