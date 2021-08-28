Ujjain: Thieves targeting hybrid cars for ‘lucrative’ silencers

Ujjain: Silencer theft from hybrid four-wheelers vehicles continues in the city as on the night of August 25 a youth stole a silencer from a Maruti van light parked outside the house at the Mahakal Vanijyik Kendra.

The incident took place between 2:32 to 2:37 am. A video of the incident shows a youth going under the van and taking out the silencer.

Later, he is seen running with the silencer towards his companion, who is waiting for him on bike. The duo thus disappears with the booty adding to the spree of silencers are being stolen from hybrid cars these days.

Reason: Demand for palladium

According to auto-experts the thieves are targeting silencers to extract palladium metal which is more expensive than gold and platinum. There is a metallic converter on these silencers is made of palladium. Palladium is used to make precious jewellery. It is used in vehicles to reduce pollution. It converts toxic carbon dioxide into nitrogen oxides. Palladium is produced in Russia and South Africa and production in South Africa is likely to be less. The supply is far less than demand for palladium so the silencers of the vehicles are being stolen.

