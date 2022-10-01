Ujjain: Thieves set e-rickshaw on fire

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths tried to steal batteries from an e-rickshaw. When they failed in their attempts they fled setting the e-rickshaw on fire in the Neelganga police station area. The incident of arson has been captured on CCTV cameras. Avesh Ansari, who lives near the dargah of Chum-chum Baba, had parked his e-rickshaw (MP 13 RA 1083) near his house. On the intervening night of September 28 and 29, two youths arrived between 12 pm and 2 am to steal the battery of his e-rickshaw parked in Abdul Rashid’s parking compound.

At first, they tried to open the battery and when they were not successful in it, they set the e-rickshaw on fire by pouring petrol on it. The miscreants who fled after setting the rickshaw on fire were caught on CCTV cameras. Complainant Ansari said that all the wires of the battery have been cut and there has been a loss of about Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand due to the burning of the e-rickshaw.