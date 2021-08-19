Ujjain: Theatre exponent Nemichandra birth centenary celebrations ends

Advertisement

Ujjain: There is such aspect of the theatre which has not been discussed by Nemichandra Jain. He particularly encouraged vocational and folk theatre. His contribution in increasing the activism of Sanskrit theatre is also unforgettable.

Hafeez Khan, a student of Nemichandra Jain said so while addressing an event organised by the Aastha Samaj Rachna Sewa Anusandhan Sansthan on the completion of the centenary year of Nemichandra Jain.

Nemichandra had guided generations of theatre workers. Published under editorship of Nemichandra, 'Natarang' is hailed as the holy book for the theatre workers. The contribution of Nemichandra Jain in the field of theatre can never be forgotten. Presiding over the event, litterateur Ashok Waqt said, Nemichandra’s work is multifaceted. He was a poet, critic, critic, journalist, columnist and translator. Nemichandra started serious criticism in Hindi. All India Rangdarshan appeared for the first time in his book 'Rangdarshan'. While introducing the theme in the program, theater artist Dr Pankhuri Waqt Joshi said, he was the master of theatre. The new generation should be inspired by his multifaceted work. The event was conducted and thanked by Dr Pankhuri Waqt Joshi, President of Aastha Sansthan. At the beginning of the program, theatre artists Prakash Deshmukh and Ian Khan paid floral tributes to the portrait of Nemichandra Jain.

