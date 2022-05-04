Ujjain: Tanushree injured on way back from Mahakal

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta sustained minor injuries after her car met with an accident while returning from Mahakal Temple. The actor took to her Instagram to share the incident. She mentioned that the brakes of the car in which she was travelling failed, she luckily escaped with a few stitches

The former Miss India, who was in Indore for the past two days, had gone to Ujjain to offer prayers at Mahakal temple. Tanushreee informed about the accident on her social media account. She posted a picture showing her injured leg along with a caption, Finally made it to Mahakal temple. A freak accident on my way back from (Mahakal) temple...break fail crash... Got away with just a few stitches.

In another post, the actor also said that this was the first accident of her life and it made her resolve and faith stronger.

The actor had hogged limelight in 2018 after she made allegation of sexually harassment on renowned actor Nana Patekar.

