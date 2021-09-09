Ujjain: Synthetic athletics track to be developed at Nanakheda Stadium

Ujjain: Sports and youth welfare minister Yashodhararaje Scindia on Wednesday virtually performed the bhoomi-pujan of an international-level 400 metre synthetic athletic track to be constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore under ‘Khelo India Infrastructure Scheme.’

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav presided over the programme organised on Nanakheda Stadium premises.

He said that the master plan for the construction of Nanakheda Stadium was prepared in 1974. It was supposed to be constructed in 1994. After this, a master plan for development of Nanakheda Stadium was prepared in 2004 and a boundary wall was built in 2006.

This stadium will become so amazing that it will be a matter of pride for all the residents of Ujjain. There will be separate grounds for different sports. This stadium will be developed in the same format as the players need for the practice and tournament, the minister said.

Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain was the special guest. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, other dignitaries, city’s players and coaches were present.

The guests were welcomed by district sports officer OP Harod. Before the bhoomi-pujan programme, a torch rally reached the stadium. The torch was handed over to the minister of higher education. After this, the bhoomi-pujan of the construction work and the foundation stone were unveiled by the guests.

The track will be developed on 4.058 hectares by Madhya Pradesh Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation. The track will be constructed as per international standards in two phases. The work of sub-base of the track will be done in the first phase and the work of synthetic layer will be done in the second phase.

After construction of international level synthetic athletic track and football ground at Rajamata Sports Complex, Nanakheda, establishment of gymnastics academy, multipurpose indoor hall, tennis, basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, etc, will also be carried out.

