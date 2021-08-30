Ujjain: Svanidhi Scheme: CM distributes benefits to vendors

Ujjain: Chief Minister distributed funds under PM Svanidhi Scheme to the eligible beneficiaries through webcast from Balaghat on Sunday.

At the event was held on Kalidas Sankul premises, in which interest free loan of Rs 50 crore was distributed to 50,000 beneficiaries and disbursement of loans of Rs 20,000 was launched under the the second phase of Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojna.

In Ujjain the programme was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain, Vivek Joshi, Iqbal Singh Gandhi and Ujjain Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal by garlanding the picture of Mother Saraswati and lighting a lamp.

Loan sanction letters were distributed to the beneficiaries symbolically by the dignitaries present on the occasion. PM Svanidhi Yojana was started on July 2, 2020 for street vendors. Under this scheme, a working capital of Rs 10,000 is given to the street vendor to without interest for a year, which can be repaid in 12 instalments.

This year, a provision of Rs 20,000 loan has been made by the Prime Minister under the second loan for street vendors, who have repaid their first loan of Rs 10,000 in full. A total of 6180 beneficiaries availed of the scheme in 2020-21. In 2021-22, 750 beneficiaries have been sanctioned a loan of Rs 10,000 and 73 beneficiaries have been given loan Rs 20,000.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:29 AM IST