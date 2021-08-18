Ujjain: Student, yoga teacher commit suicide in separate cases

Advertisement

Ujjain: A student and a teacher committed suicide in separate incidents under the Nanakheda and the Neelangaga police station areas on Tuesday.

The police have seized the mobiles of the deceased for the probe.

The first incident occurred at Krishna Residency, located behind Dipti Vihar on Indore Road. According to the kin of the deceased Ronit alias Goldie, a class XII student living here, was home on Tuesday. The 16-year-old deceased’s father Santosh is a government contractor. Ronit’s parents, are residents of Thikri (Dhamnod), had gone to the village. Ronit and his sister were in the house. Around 9 in the morning, a Ronit received a call on his mobile phone. This call was from his girlfriend, alleged his kin. After listening to the call, Rohit locked himself in a room. When Ronit did not come out of the room, his sister called and banged on the door. When his kin broke open the door of the room they found his body hanging from the ceiling. Police are trying to ascertain as why did Ronit take such a step.

In another incident body of a yoga teacher Smriti Sharma of Gyansagar Academy was found in her bedroom on Tuesday. Smriti and her husband live in Hatkeshwar Colony. Smriti’s husband Anirudh works with a Ratlam’s college. At the time of incident he had gone to Ratlam and on his way back, he stayed at an acquaintance’s place in Barnagar.

Smriti and the two children of the couple were at the home in Ujjain. She slept in her bedroom. When she did not get up till late in the morning, the children beat the door and found Smriti’s body.

The police are scrutinising the call details of the deceased. Further probe is on.

