Ujjain: Student from Kota tests corona positive, tally reaches 27

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Another corona patient who reached Ujjain from Rajasthan tested corona positive. According to the health bulletin, a person who came to the city from Kota tested positive on the first day of the New Year, 2022, here on Saturday.

According to the information received, a 16-year-old youth preparing for IIT living in Kota came to Ujjain on the weekend. The sampling report of the youth came positive in the investigation. This 16-year-old student lives in front of the Ashray hotel.

Earlier a person who travelled to the city from Jaipur tested positive. The number of positive patients in the city has increased to 27 from December 8 to January 1.

Among the corona patients, 9 are undergoing treatment at the dedicated Covid-19 Care Hospital while the remaining 18 are under home isolation. The student from Kota who tested positive has also been isolated at home. He is asymptomatic.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:55 AM IST