Ujjain: Student dies under mysterious circumstances

Representative Image

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): The health of a girl student studying at the Girls Higher Secondary School at Dussehra Maidan suddenly deteriorated. Though she was taken to the hospital for treatment, she died.

Lakshmii, daughter of Arjun Singh Panwar, a resident of Kalyanpura, Narwar, was studying at the higher secondary school. She had come to school and suddenly her health deteriorated.

The teacher immediately informed the family members about it. They reached Ujjain and admitted the student to Pushpa Mission Hospital. She was taken to the Patidar Hospital as her health did not improve but she could not be saved. It is said that Lakshmi was vomiting. In such a situation it is feared that she must have consumed a poisonous substance.

The post-mortem of the body was performed in the District Hospital. Madhav Nagar police station SI Laxmikant Gautam said that the information of the girl’s death was received from the hospital. She ate something. The situation will be clear only after the PM report comes, he said.