Ujjain: Stray dogs poisoned to death in Mahavir Bagh

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Many stray dogs were poisoned to death in Mahavir Bagh. This is the third incident of stray dogs' killing within a span of three days. Locals suspect role of local thieves in these incidents.

The killing of stray dogs began on Monday. There are more than 20 stray dogs in the colony who bark at unfamiliar people. Locals suspect that these dogs were probably fed poison after midnight, as these dogs became breathless and had foam at mouth at morning.

Over six local stray dogs have died mysteriously within three days and locals informed animal welfare organisation 'People for Volunteer' on Wednesday. Post mortem of dogs was carried out at Lalpur Veterinary Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of death, under the direction of Smriti Mishra.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:43 PM IST