NAGDA: State education department simplifies process for appointments on compassionate grounds

Nagda (Ujjain district): The education department has simplified the process for appointments made on compassionate grounds and has released orders for appointments of laboratory teachers and peons in Ujjain district.

Area MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar said the dependents of deceased teachers had applied for appointment on compassionate grounds after 2014 but didn’t get employment even in six years due to complicated procedure.

As it was been difficult for them to make both ends meet, they contacted the MLA and requested him to draw government’s attention towards the issue. Gurjar then wrote to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and education department to make them aware of the problem. He also raised the question in assembly.

As a result, the school education instructed Ujjain district education officer to follow a simple process for appointment on compassionate grounds. Gurjar said that if there is anyone deprived of appointment on compassionate grounds, and has not applied for the same, he/she should apply immediately and contact the department.