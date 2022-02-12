Ujjain: Socio-economic freedom for tribal still a dream, says Prof DK Verma

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) organised a web lecture under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” programme series, here on Friday. The web lecture was on “Indian Freedom Struggle: Resolve, Conflict, and Movements of Tribals”. The programme was online attended by many scholars and faculties from various colleges and universities.

The key speaker was Prof DK Verma, dean, Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow.

He said that the tribal community continuously contributed to the freedom struggle from its beginning until the achievement of Independence. India got political independence in 1947 but the social and economic freedom for tribals is still a goal to be achieved.

There were close to 105 tribal movements during the freedom struggle and the main contention of tribal movements and struggles against the East India Company and British Government was because of trade and trade routes which was directly hampering the identity of tribals. Therefore, the British Government tactically brought Christian missionaries to counter tribal movement. The tribal struggle was mainly confined to protecting their rights on land, water and forest. They worship nature as it is directly related to their sense of belonging to nature, said Verma.

He further said, the process of non-tribalization took off on the ground of religion and culture. In the late 19th century, non-interference in tribal regions on the pretext of protecting their identity and culture has also raised questions as it has deprived mainstreaming and inclusion of tribal communities and therefore they are still deprived of basic amenities despite all efforts of successive governments.

The development discourse is also bringing a tribal context wherein we are celebrating cultural plurality but the tribal communities were engaged in the struggle for their individual identity. The idea of tribal development for the tribal is different from the outsider’s view. The time has come to identify the local and indigenous needs of tribal communities with a bottom-up approach to development. Tribal movements and struggles were by and large able to save and protect their socio-cultural milieu and this is indeed a big takeaway in terms of tribal contribution to the freedom struggle.

The programme was presided over by the MPISSR president and former professor Dr Gopal Krishna Sharma. He stressed that the tribal’s struggle was mainly for identity from colonial masters to the feudal lords to the middle man and contractor. Tribal society is still in a precarious situation and it needs to take up the issue from the tribal's own standpoint.

At the beginning of the programme, the MPISSR director Prof Yatindra Singh Sisodia gave the welcome address and also pointed out the five points-freedom struggle; ideas@75; achievements@75; actions@75 and resolve@75 on which the other programme under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be organised. The programme was coordinated by former professor Dr Shailendra Parashar, senior fellow, ICSSR and Dr Tapas Kumar Dalpati proposed vote of thanks.

