Ujjain: Slogan writing contest held to mark 'World Ozone Day'

Winners of slogan writing competition pose for photographs along with Nirmala College staff. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 'Science Club' of Nirmala Group of Colleges organised an awareness programme on 'World Ozone Day' under the guidance of the director Fr Dr Antony Joseph Nirappel. The programme was presided over by Dr Kirti Diddi, principal, Nirmala College and academic director of Nirmala College of Education.

Dr Kirti underlined the importance of Ozone Day and environmental protection in detail and called for the participation of every staff and student. Khushi Depan and Shivanjali Singh gave a powerpoint presentation on the damage being done to the Ozone layer and its possible effects.

On this occasion, a slogan writing competition was organised for the students of the two colleges in which the first and second prize was given to Ritika Sahu, Yashika Tiwari and Falguni Panthi, Lavisha Rathore of Nirmala College of Education and Nirmala College, respectively.†The programme was conducted by Dr Sunita Sharma and a vote of thanks was expressed by Archana Sharma.