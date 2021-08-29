Ujjain: Six arrested for robbing petrol pump employee

Ujjain: Six youths have been arrested on Saturday for allegedly robbing a petrol pump employee. Three motorcycles and Rs 1.20 lakh have been recovered from them, said police.

Police alleged that the youths robbed Dilip Gehlot, a petrol pump employee on August 8. Three youths has stopped Dilip after overtaking him during commute. They thrashed him and snatched a bag full of money from him. The bag contained Rs 1.47 lakh alleged Dilip.

A youth of Bhatpachalana was taken into custody and during interrogation he revealed the names of his five other companions. Of these, three youths are residents of Paikunda of Kanwan police station while two are residents of Bhidota of Depalpur police station. All have confessed their crime, alleged police.

The accused had stolen one of the three motorcycles from Depalpur. ASP Ravindra Verma said, the mastermind of the incident hails from Bhatpachlana. He had committed the crime with his companions. The mastermind is a habitual theif.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:42 AM IST