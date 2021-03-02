UJjain: Shivnavratri Utsav to begin today

Ujjain: Various rituals will be performed and programmes will be organised during the 9-day Shivnavratri Utsav, which is scheduled to begin at the Mahakaleshwar Temple from Wednesday on account of Maha Shivratri.

At 8 am, Shivpanchami puja will be performed at Koteshwar Mahadev located near Kotiteerth Kund. It will be followed by Ekadash-Ekadashni Rudrabhishek and bhog aarti. Special decoration of the Mahakal Jyotirlingam will be made during the next 9 days at 4 pm every day. Like every year, a sola (unstitched dhoti) and a varuni will be presented to 11 Brahmins and two assistant priests for performing the rituals.

Also, Hari Kirtan will be held every day between 4 to 6 pm near Navrhih Mandir. It will be done by Pt Ramesh Kandadkar (Indore), whose father Shriram Kanadkar started practising it since 1909.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Narendra Suryawanshi informed that entry of devotees in the garbh-grih will remain restricted during the mega event. They will be allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity from the barricaded stairs behind Nandi Mandapam. According to administrator, devotees will be allowed to come to the temple from Chardham Mandir side. Those devotees who have purchased paid darshan passes at the rate for Rs 250 will be allowed to enter from Harsiddhi Mandir Chouraha. VIPS, pujari-purohit, temple committee employees and media persons will enter the temple from gate number 4.