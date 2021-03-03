Ujjain: Shiv Navratra festival begins at Mahakal temple on a grand note

Ujjain: At Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Shiv-Navrtra started on Wednesday. Maha Shivratri will be celebrated after 9-day long navratra. The priests performed a special worship of Lord Mahakal with sandal-ubatan and applied turmeric to Shiv-Lingam to mark the launch of the navratra.

To mark the beginning of the mega annual event, idol of Chandramoleshwar placed at the Naivadya room was worshipped by the priests under the guidance of Pt Ghan Shyam Sharma.

At 8 am, Shivpanchami puja was performed at Koteshwar Mahadev located near Kotiteerth Kund. It was followed by Ekadash-Ekadashni Rudrabhishek and bhog aarti.

Each day- till Maha Shivratri on March 12- the Mahakal Jyotirlingam will be decked up with flowers, sandal paste and vermillion.

About 11 Brahmins and two assistant priests will perform rituals for nine days. Pt Vikas Sharma said that the marriage ceremony will be celebrated till Maha Shivaratri at the premises of the temple.

Besides, a Hari Kirtan will be held every day from 4 pm to 6 pm near Navgrah Mandir. On the first evening it was performed by Ramesh Kanadkar from Indore whose father Shriram Kanadkar initiated the convention on 1909.

The temple is also decorated beautifully on this occasion. The priest told that till the festival of Maha Shivratri, the ‘Shiv-Lingam’ will be decorated in different forms of Lord Shiva. In view of the festival of Maha Shivratri, the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has made all the arrangements for hassle free ‘darshan’ of lord Shiva for devotees.