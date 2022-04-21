Ujjain: 'Screen voters regularly to reduce gap between estimated and actual voters'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State chief electoral officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan took a divisional review meeting of the ongoing photo electoral roll work in Ujjain division at Brihaspati Bhavan on Wednesday. He said that adding the names of voters is a continuous process and no laxity should be done in this work. The process of adding the names of voters should be done from time to time, he added.

In the review meeting, the CEO discussed the issues of Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) ratio, female voting percentage, summary revision in the voter list, EPIC card to be distributed to new voters, polling stations, etc, and gave guidelines to the deputy district election officers of the respective districts. He reviewed the district-wise electoral roll revision work in detail and directed that efforts be made to reduce the gap between the estimated voters and the actual voter population in the district by screening them regularly. The gap between female voters as compared to male voters also needs to be rectified, he said. He set a 15-day deadline for this work.

The CEO directed that after identifying the polling stations, action should be taken to get the names linked through the proper channel. He added that the applications received from the districts for addition or deletion of names should not be kept pending and should be acted upon in the prescribed time.

The names of the voters fulfilling the eligibility conditions should be compulsorily added to the voter list and the deputy district election officers. should regularly monitor this work. For monitoring the electoral roll revision work, micro analysis should be done at the booth level as well as at the constituency level. He said that the voter forms to add names should be accepted only after they are completely filled. Incomplete forms should not be taken from the voter, he said.

The CEO also reviewed the number of voters added and removed in the voters list in the last three years in the districts. He said that the percentage of female voters should be in line with the estimated sex ratio and added that the disposal of applications pending for more than 30 days should be ensured from time to time. BLOs should also be trained to do entry of online applications received through the app. He also instructed that those BLOs who are not able to work properly should be replaced,

Divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, collector Asheesh Singh, additional chief electoral officer Rajesh Kaul, deputy district election officers, EROs, observers and supervisors were present in the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:50 AM IST