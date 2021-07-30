Ujjain: School staff gets 4 years’ imprisonment for taking Rs 5K bribe from teacher

Ujjain: In the special case number 01/17 of Special Police Establishment Lokayukta Ujjain, Judge Pankaj Chaturvedi sentenced Premnarayan’s son Mukesh Pandya aged 37 years residing in village Samaner tehsil Tarana, district Ujjain with imprisonment for 4 years and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under sections 7 and 3 of the Provisions Act.

SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan, Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta, Ujjain said that on Jan 7, .2016, Yogesh Dasora an assistant teacher in Mahidpur complaint that the accused Mukesh Pandhya posted Sankul in Ghonsala has demanded Rs 5,000 from him against the withdrawal of his salary.

After the complaint, a recording of the bribe-related conversation with the accused was made. A trap was laid and the accused Mukesh Pandya was arrested by the Lokayukta Inspecter, Basant Srivastava, taking bribe from the applicant Yogesh Dasora.

In its chemical test by FSL, phenolphthalein chemical was found positive in the solution for washing hands and shirt pockets of the accused. The notes given by the teacher were matched and were found to be the same. The charge sheet against the accused was presented by the Lokayukta organisation Ujjain in the Special Court, Ujjain.