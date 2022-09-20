e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Sanskrit drama fest; 'Nrityakutam' wins the hearts of theatre buffs

Ujjain: Sanskrit drama fest; 'Nrityakutam' wins the hearts of theatre buffs

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Artistes from Mumbai stage a Sanskrit play, 'Nrityakutam'. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sanskrit drama festival began with 'Nrityakutam' at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. On the first day, theatre artistes of Mumbai-based Marathi Sahitya Sangh presented 'Nrityakutam' under the guidance of Sumedh Udalkar and Pramod Pawar. The beautiful theatrical performance won the hearts of the drama enthusiasts.

Earlier, Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Kalavati Yadav inaugurated the festival. Dr Virupaksha Jaddipal, secretary Maharshi Sandipani National Vedavidya Pratishthan, was the presided over the programme, while Lokendra Trivedi, senior theatre artist from New Delhi was the distinguished guest. The welcome speech was given by Dr Santosh Pandya, director in-charge of the Academy. The programme was conducted by Dr Pankhuri Joshi. Anil Barod expressed the vote of thanks.

