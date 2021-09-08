Ujjain: Rs 8.5 L stolen from Jio Mart's godown

Ujjain: A theft of Rs 8.5 lakh took place from the godown of Grab a Grub service, which operates Jio Mart in Ujjain on Tuesday. The police said the employees are under the radar. All the employees have been called to the police station for questioning.

Jio Mart operates two stores in city. The collection of their day's sales is deposited daily in the evening at the godown in the house number 12/15 in Basant Vihar. Goods are also sent to the stores from godown. After the sale on Tuesday evening, the Rs 8.5 lakh in cash was kept in the godown vault. When the workers reached godown early on Tuesday, there were no locks on the doors.

The workers informed the officials. When they came to the spot, they found that unidentified miscreants had taken away all the cash by opening the safe. The officials have lodged a report at Nanakheda police station.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 01:50 AM IST