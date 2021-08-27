Ujjain: Rs 60 cr payment pending for over 1.5 years, allege Ujjain Municipal Corporation contractors

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s contractors are and irked lot as their payment amounting to Rs 60 crore are pending for over 1.5 years.

They met commissioner and raised the issue on Thursday. Subsequently they met MLA Paras Jain and member of parliament Anil Firojia and demanded that their dues be paid. The MLA and MP have assured the builders that after meeting with the commissioner, the payment of their dues will be arranged.

Builder Association’s patron Girish Jaiswal said, the contractors are facing the problem of payment for the past two years. During the meeting with the commissioner, they learnt that till now the grant has not been received from the government.

Jaiswal alleged that the situation has become so worse that a contractor who’s payment of over Rs 40 lakh is due is being paid a partly sum of Rs 40,000.

This has affected their finances and standing in the market. They are already burdened as they have raised loans from the market. In such a situation, there will be no choice except to shut the business.

MLA and MP said, the contractors and the officials of builders association have met. Now they will raise the issue with the urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh and finance minister Jagdish Devda.

