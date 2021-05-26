Ujjain: Row erupts as two Congress block presidents 'replaced'

Ujjain: Removal of certain elected office-bearers of the Congress has irked the party workers in the Mahidpur, Ujjain.
Direct appointees have replaced the Block Congress Committee presidents of Mahidpur and Jharda. Local party workers allege that supporters of Dinesh Jain, who has twice contested as an independent election against the Congress candidate, have been appointed as Block presidents.
Block Congress Committee, Jharda president Vikram Singh Sisodia and Block Congress Committee Mahidpur president Hiralal Aanjana, in their press statement alleged that we have not been informed of any such appointment by the Pradesh Congress Committee.
They said that All India Election Authority of the Congress party has appointed them as elected block presidents.
Thus, we cannot be removed without any reason and without putting forth our side, they added.
We are the president of the block Congress and no other president will be accepted unless we are removed by our stateís leader Kamal Nath and the national leadership for the proper reason, they said. Just as Dinesh Jain and his people, who have contested against the Congress for two times, have been appointed as new office-bearers, complaint will also be made to the Congress leadership, they added.
They alleged that Dinesh Jain, obtained appointment letters through unfair means. Mahidpur Block Congress Committee, which consists of 80 Gram Panchayats, has been placed under an inactive businessman of Mahidpur city. Because of this, there is resentment in the workers of rural areas. Activists are asking as to why a worker from the rural area of ??the entire block was made president?
