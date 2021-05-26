Ujjain: Row erupts as two Congress block presidents 'replaced'

Ujjain: Removal of certain elected office-bearers of the Congress has irked the party workers in the Mahidpur, Ujjain.

Direct appointees have replaced the Block Congress Committee presidents of Mahidpur and Jharda. Local party workers allege that supporters of Dinesh Jain, who has twice contested as an independent election against the Congress candidate, have been appointed as Block presidents.

Block Congress Committee, Jharda president Vikram Singh Sisodia and Block Congress Committee Mahidpur president Hiralal Aanjana, in their press statement alleged that we have not been informed of any such appointment by the Pradesh Congress Committee.

They said that All India Election Authority of the Congress party has appointed them as elected block presidents.

Thus, we cannot be removed without any reason and without putting forth our side, they added.