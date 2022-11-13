e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Residents of Dussehra Maidan oppose construction of stadium

Ujjain: Residents of Dussehra Maidan oppose construction of stadium

The memorandum also stressed on the fact that Dussehra Maidan is basically being used every year for Ravana Dahan

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Dussehra Maidan Residents Association has strongly opposed the construction of a stadium worth Rs 5 crore at Dussehra Maidan. On the initiative of Ujjain South MLA and higher education minister Mohan Yadav, the Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiyya Uike had performed bhoomi-poojan for the stadium on November 10.

The association wrote a joint memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that it was completely wrong and unnecessary to build a stadium in the middle of the city especially as under the Smart City project there is a provision for open spaces and this open space will be lost if converted into a stadium. 

They also brought to the notice of the CM the sorry state of the existing stadiums and cited Kshirsagar Stadium as the biggest example of a stadium becoming a place for liquor and hooliganism. They said that it would be better if the Captain Roop Singh Stadium at Kshirsagar” and “Rajmata Scindia Stadium” at Nanakheda are developed in a proper manner.

The memorandum also stressed on the fact that Dussehra Maidan is basically being used every year for Ravana Dahan. Such construction in a public place of religious importance is completely improper.

For more than 50 years, every year, programmes of national importance like Republic Day and Independence Day have also been organised grandly here. These national festivals have been successfully organised in this open ground without any inconvenience. It is also a place where the youth of the city has been playing different types of games like hockey, football and cricket for over 60 years and there is no demand from players for any stadium here. 

The residents have asked the government to use government land around Ujjain city to build the stadium.

Read Also
Ujjain: Snatcher in police net, 11 chains recovered
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MPCA amends constitution

Indore: MPCA amends constitution

Ujjain: Rashtra Sevika Samiti takes out route march

Ujjain: Rashtra Sevika Samiti takes out route march

Ujjain: National Jeet Kune Do championship begins

Ujjain: National Jeet Kune Do championship begins

Ujjain: Mohan Yadav and Praras Jain review progress of ongoing works, status of proposed projects

Ujjain: Mohan Yadav and Praras Jain review progress of ongoing works, status of proposed projects

Ujjain: After protest from Hindu bodies, Qawwali venue shifted

Ujjain: After protest from Hindu bodies, Qawwali venue shifted