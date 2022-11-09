Ujjain: Residents demand shifting of trenching ground from Agar-Maksi bypass

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Tirupati Solitaire situated on the Agar-Maksi bypass are troubled by the stench of the trenching ground. On Tuesday, they raised slogans against the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in the colony itself and demanded the removal of the trenching ground.

The residents of Tirupati Solitaire never dreamed that they would face the problem of foul odour day and night. This colony is built on the bypass near the old trenching ground. Due to this, the anger of the troubled residents erupted on Tuesday and they raised slogans against the UMC. Raising slogans like ‘Mayor Murdabad, Municipal Corporation Murdabad’, they demanded the shifting of trenching ground.

