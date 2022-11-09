e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: Residents demand shifting of trenching ground from Agar-Maksi bypass

Ujjain: Residents demand shifting of trenching ground from Agar-Maksi bypass

The residents of Tirupati Solitaire never dreamed that they would face the problem of foul odour day and night

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 12:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Tirupati Solitaire situated on the Agar-Maksi bypass are troubled by the stench of the trenching ground. On Tuesday, they raised slogans against the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in the colony itself and demanded the removal of the trenching ground.
The residents of Tirupati Solitaire never dreamed that they would face the problem of foul odour day and night. This colony is built on the bypass near the old trenching ground. Due to this, the anger of the troubled residents erupted on Tuesday and they raised slogans against the UMC. Raising slogans like ‘Mayor Murdabad, Municipal Corporation Murdabad’, they demanded the shifting of trenching ground.

Read Also
Indore: Innovator registers win over Researcher
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: People enjoy shades of the Moon during lunar eclipse

Indore: People enjoy shades of the Moon during lunar eclipse

Indore: 553rd Prakash Parv celebrated with gaiety

Indore: 553rd Prakash Parv celebrated with gaiety

Indore: City's night temp shoots up 5℃ above normal

Indore: City's night temp shoots up 5℃ above normal

Indore: DAVV to get new regular teaching staff after 13 yrs

Indore: DAVV to get new regular teaching staff after 13 yrs

Indore: Conman steals Rs 91K misusing milk trader’s credit card

Indore: Conman steals Rs 91K misusing milk trader’s credit card