Ujjain: Ravana’s effigies set on fire for 3rd consecutive day

People watch Ravan Dahan programme at Jaal Seva Ground | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festivities of Dussehra continued for the third day too in this holy city. People burnt the effigies of Ravan and expressed joy and happiness at the Jaal Seva Ground and Parshvanath City Colony here on Friday.

In Ujjain, the programmes of Ravan Dahan go on for many days. The Maharishi Valmiki Samaj also organised a Ravan Dahan programme on Friday evening at Jaal Seva Ground. Here the 51-foot effigy of Ravana was burnt. Ravan Dahan Committee head Vijay Khare, secretary Sunny Gausar, Amit Gausar also organised fireworks. The fireworks continued till about 10 pm. During this, religious songs were also played through loudspeakers.

Khare said that the second programme of Ravan Dahan was organised at Parshvanath City Colony on Dewas Road. Manish Sharma, president of the resident committee, got a 50-foot effigy of Ravana built here.

