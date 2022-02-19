Ujjain: Rates of 76 new colonies proposed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting with the district valuation committee for the determination of market value of immovable property. MLA Paras Jain and other members of the committee were present in the meeting. The committee proposed to increase the rates of 29 locations in the city and 45 locations in Ujjain rural. Also, the rates of 11 locations are being rationalised while the rates of 76 new colonies have been proposed.

Committee convener and senior district registrar Ritambhara Dwivedi said that the proposals of all the sub-district evaluation committees were discussed in the meeting. He further said that a total of 609 locations including 145 urban and 464 rural locations have been proposed to be increased in the entire district. A total of 193 locations have been proposed to be added to the number of new locations in the district. At present, a total of 231 location deletions, 145 location mergers, 270 location shifts and 214 location name corrections have been completed after verifying the location with the municipal corporation and municipality under the ongoing work of geo-mapping.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 01:22 AM IST