Ujjain: Rashly driven truck crushes doctor to death

Ujjain: A rashly driven truck crushed a doctor to death at Shanti Palace square in the Nanakheda area late on Monday.

The accident was so horrific that the doctor died on the spot and his scooter was completely mangled. After the accident the truck hit a traffic signal and uprooted the pole.

As per Neelganga police Dr Sushil Kalra (50) resident of C-21 mall, had gone to a hotel located at Harifatak Road to see his friend.

After meeting his friend Dr Kalra was returning home on his scooter. However, as he turned towards Nanakheda Stadium a speeding truck bearing registration number MP-09-GF-2457 hit his scooter. The doctor died on the spot as the truck ran over his scooter.

On being informed the police reached at the spot and sent the body for post mortem. Police said that after the collision the doctor’s body got stuck under the truck and the truck came to a halt after hitting a traffic signal pole which is over 50 feet away from the spot of the accident.

Dr Kalra’s son Sumit Kalra who is employed with an IT company at Indore said that his father was a social worker and he used to run his clinic at Sindhi Colony. The police have seized the truck and booked the driver under relevant section of IPC. Further probe is underway.