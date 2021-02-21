Ujjain: Rajput Karni Sena’s holds huge rally in Mahakal city

Ujjain: On the call of Rajput Karni Sena, thousands of people belonging to Rajput community along with those of other people of general category displayed an impressive show of strength by taking out a huge rally from the main thoroughfares out here on Sunday.

A massive public meeting was organised at the end of the rally. The purpose of the event was to oppose the caste-based reservation system, abolition of Amended SC-ST Atrocity Prohibition Act among others.

The rally started out from Nanakheda Stadium in the afternoon which after traversing through Sindhi Colony, Tower Chowk, Shaheed Park and Police Control Room, reached Dussehra Maidan, where a grand public meeting was held. Hundreds of vehicles were part of rally. Participants in huge numbers also joined the rally on foot. At several places, different social organisations erected gates to welcome the participants. Many women of the Rajput community participated in this rally. The members of the Sena showcased the symbols of Rajput pride by riding on jeeps with swords.

All India Kshatriya Mahasabha, Parshuram Sena, Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Mahasabha and other backward class organisations partnered to make this rally a grand success.

Karni Sena’s Madhya Pradesh president Shivpratap Singh Chauhan, district secretary Rakshit Singh Sisodia, district president Ishwar Singh Jhala and other members of the Rajput organisations were present. Tight security arrangements were made in view of the rally.

Kalvi demands entitlement of general candidate over unreserved seats, review of reservation for Sawarn Samaj

The founder of Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi and Mahipal Singh Makrana addressed the general assembly and demanded their rights from the government. He demanded that the general seats shall only be reserved for the general category candidate. Along with this, the SC/ST Atrocity Act must be amended and all the cases pertaining to the same must be impartially investigated. He also demanded that once the reservations are excluded from the 9th schedule, the person cannot avail the benefits of it more than once. The students of the poor and the general category should also be able to avail the benefits of the scholarships. The 10 per cent reservation meant for Sawarn Samaj must be reviewed and the validity of the eligibility certificate for the same should be increased from at least 1-5 years.