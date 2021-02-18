Ujjain: Rajput Karni Sena to take out rally against the reservation system on Feb 21

Ujjain: Rajput Karni Sena ‘Mool’ will organise a huge rally and public meeting on February 21 on issues like SC/ST Act and reservations on economic grounds. Organisers claimed that over 1 lakh people of Rajput community from across the state will take part in the rally.

Sena’s functionaries arrived here recently and discussed with the local unit about the preparations for the event.

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has also been invited as a guest. State president Shivpratap Singh Chauhan said that rally will start from Nanakheda Stadium at 12 noon and will culminate into a public meeting at Dussehra Maidan.

The founder of Shri Rajput Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi and national president Mahipal Singh Makrana will be present.

State organising secretary Jaswant Singh Runji, state secretary Vijaypal Singh Chauhan, district president Ishwar Singh Jhala along with officials of the Karni Sena were present in the meeting.

The members mulled over the decrease in representation of the general class in government services and politics due to the reservation system. Rajput Karni Sena is demanding that only a candidate from general class should be entitled to contest elections from a general seat. Along with this, the first time beneficiaries of this system must not avail the perks of it the next time.

Restore assets of Rajputs: Community leaders to governent

They also requested the government to restore the assets of the Rajput society so that they can proceed with development works of hostel and other infrastructures. Along with this, that Ghattia tehsil should be renamed as Pratap Nagar. The duration of 10 per cent reservation given to the upper caste society should be 5 years, they demanded.

Savarna Morcha slams Central govt

A national convention of the Savarna Samaj was organised at Mahananda Nagar. Convener Rakhi Mishra told that the event was held to highlight the violation of the rights of the Savarna society. Savarna Morcha president Sanjeev Singh slammed several political parties including the Central government for discrimination against the upper castes. He said that for the last 17 years, he has been fighting for the interests of the upper castes under the banner of the organisation. At the same time, the political parties of the country are also taking advantage of the Constitution by misleading the Dalits. State president of Mahila Karni Sena Urmila Tomar also participated in the said event and appealed to stay organised and united.