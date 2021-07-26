Ujjain: Rainfall in Mahidpura breaks five years’ records

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Torrential monsoon rains which have lashed Mahidpur Tehsil in Ujjain during the past 48 hours have broken the records of past five years. The area has received 393mm (more than 15 inches) rainfall.

The area has recorded 597mm (almost 24 inches) rainfall till date. It is two-and-a-half time more than the district received last year.

As a result, all water bodies are overflowing. The roads are under ankle-deep water.

Krishna Sudama dam and Khiria Sumra dam are full to the brim. Irrigation department sub-divisional officer Neha Dubey said that the water level in all the dams was continuously increasing.

The rainwater has flooded many villages. The municipal concil has pressed heavy machinery into service to clear garbage and floodwater in many localities.

Shopkeepers voiced concern over the household goods kept inside their shops.

They said this was a problem they face in every monsoon.