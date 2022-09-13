Ujjain: Raid on Spa centre; Police bow under pressure, book only five, release 17

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The much-hyped action of the crime branch police on spa centres running dubious activities in the city on Saturday turned out to be mere eyewash as despite detaining 22 people caught in immoral acts and illegal activities, only five persons were booked.

After producing the five accused in a local court on Monday, they were all sent to the Central Bhairavgarh Jail.

Probationer IPS officer Vinod Kumar Meena and his team of Crime Branch and Madhav Nagar police had detained 22 people including 9 women and girls during raids on three spa centres in Freeganj and New City on Saturday evening. A large number of objectionable materials were also seized from these centres.

Since the youths of the elite family were caught in the act, pressure was being built-up on the police to release them and the people of a political party also used their power to dilute the case. And thus, only cases were registered against five operators, all others were allowed to leave secretly.

The police had arrested Ayesha, wife of Anil Kumar of Osam Spa, Divyansh Bairagi, operator of Moon Thai Spa, manager Ayush Shrivas and Golu Keer, operator of Relax Spa and manager Akash Shukla.

