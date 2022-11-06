Ujjain: Qumari Marg to be widened to 18 mtrs at a cost of Rs 2 crore

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was chaired by collector Asheesh Singh to review the construction works of the second phase of ‘Shri Mahakal Mahalok’ here on Saturday. During the review of the widening of Qumari Marg in the meeting, it was informed that a total of eight houses have been identified which will be completely demolished. Apart from this, some shops will also be halved.

The widening of Qumari Marg road will cost about Rs two crore. Collector instructed that the construction work should be done through Smart City. The process of displacement of houses should be done under the process of FAR. The eight houses which are to be demolished should either be compensated or the owners should get flats elsewhere. He directed that in the widening of Qumari Marg, notice should be issued within a week and action should be started. Qumari Marg is proposed to be 18 meters wide.

Apart from this, the action to be taken under Saraswati Shishu Mandir Road construction, Bada Ganesh Road construction, Govardhan Sagar encroachment and Binod Mill encroachment removal was reviewed. It was informed that a parallel route (6 to 15 meters, length 250 meters) is proposed to be made parallel to Saraswati Shishu Mandir. Its survey work has been completed. The survey work of Bada Ganesh Mandir Road (5 to 12 meters, length 190 meters) has also been completed. There is a stay order on some houses here. The collector instructed that except for the stay order, the rest of the houses should be vacated.

During the review of the construction of the Rudra Sagar footbridge in the meeting, it was informed that its construction is very important, so the water level of Rudra Sagar will have to be reduced by one foot. Under the removal of the Govardhan Sagar encroachment, the collector directed that its work should be started from next week. During the review of the removal of the Binod Mill encroachment, he said that a proper plan should be made by selecting some other place for the residents of that place. He also directed that the auction work of 51 shops located in Shri Mahakal Mahalok should be started at the earliest.

ADM Santosh Tagore, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh, CEO Ujjain Smart City Ashish Pathak, engineers of Smart City, engineers of UMC and other officers were present in the meeting.