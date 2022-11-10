Ujjain: Putting Gandhi ‘topi’ on VC’s head, protesters seek answers on 13 issues

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The student leaders of NSUI under the guidance of Congress leader Rajendra Vashisht presented the Gandhi cap and rose to the Vikram University (VU) vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. They demanded answers to 13 questions of the public in a Gandhian manner regarding the quality of education deteriorating due to the disorder and mismanagement prevailing in VU.

Vashisht said that the VU, established on March 1, 1957 during the Congress rule, had been included in the country’s higher educational institutions, from where the students studying in the country and abroad have enhanced the pride of the university by getting selected in highly prestigious positions. The departments in social sciences and humanities, mathematics established during the Congress rule made a mark across the country in teaching quality studies.

There has been a BJP government in the state for the last two decades. The last recruitment for teaching in this university was in 2007-08 during the Congress-led UPA government. At present, constant efforts are being made to tarnish the dignity of VU due to which the problem of spoiling the future of lakhs of students has deepened. Vashisht said that due to the political rhetoric of the executive council members, the academic environment has been poisoned. We would like to clarify that VU is the pride of the city and it is well-known that its creation and establishment took place during the time of Congress government.

If any student or representatives of students raise questions, then instead of improving academic systems, VU is misleading the public and students by making political statements. The questions or allegations raised by us are allegations of students/activists and it is our moral obligation to raise their voices.

The members of the executive council are dominating the administrative officers. On the highest related subjects of the varsity, the basic responsibility of the member of the executive council, in the meeting of the executive council, along with the rules and legislation, keep their suggestions and if they want the minutes’ details on any matter in relation to any subject, then VU on the approval of the VC can provide them with that. The registrar of the university will reply to that.

But it has been seen that the members of the executive council are working like administrative officers or are taking advantage such as some members of the executive council themselves appear in the university examination, leaving their previous academic performance far behind and getting excellent marks. The members of the executive council misbehave with the officials posted at the varsity. 238 new courses were introduced at VU in which there is no admission in 141 courses and where 2, 5 and 10 admissions have taken place in some courses.

The question was raised for the VC that to start a new course did he form a Board of Studies under the rules given in section 28 of the Madhya Pradesh University Act, 1973? Through the Faculty Council, Academic Council, Executive Council and Coordination Committee, action was taken before beginning new courses according to the rules and regulations? During the protest, a large number of students including Himanshu Sharma, Bablu Khichi, Dipesh Jain, Sudarshan Goyal, Jitendra Parmar, Shekhar Raikwar, Pritesh Sharma, Piyush Vyas, Himanshu Shukla, Arpit Yadav, Gagan Lalawat and Hemant Gome were present.

Read Also Ujjain: NSS provides opportunity for youth to grow says Dr Prashant Puranik