Ujjain: Pujari Mahasangh voice resentment over privatisation of temples

A rally was taken out before hosting the Akhil Bharatiya Pujari Mahasangh's convention, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Temple priests expressed resentment over the privatisation of temples during a conference of Akhil Bharatiya Pujari Mahasabha, held here on Monday.

Mahesh Guru, the head of the Mahasabha and the priest of the Mahakaleshwar temple, said that priests' units will be formed across the country which will look into the interest of the temple priests. The convention was organised to voice concern over the privatisation of temples.

The Mahasabha also put up their demand to privatise government temples. Participating in the convention, the units of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh jointly said that privatisation of temples would not be accepted. A vehicle rally was also taken out on the second day of Pujari Mahakumbh. A large number of priests participated in it.