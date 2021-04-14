Ujjain: Psychological factors adding to corona numbers, says member of parliament Anil Firojia

Ujjain: BJP’s Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Firojia’s on Wednesday came up with a new theory over the rise in fatalities and new cases of corona in the district.

He made the statement after a meeting of the District Crisis Management Committee (DCMC) held at Brahaspati Bhavan to deal with corona and facilitate patients in hospitals in the city.

On ever increasing deaths of patients, Firojia said that some psychological factors are also the reason for the scenario. Amid sneezing and coughing, certain psyche is also causing people to get sick.

“People are getting affected and are experiencing psychological issues. We have also experienced during the lockdown that psychological factors do affect people. We have told people that there is no need of fear psychosis and they should fight against corona and should get their sample testing early as soon as they experience sneezing and coughing,” he said.

City recording 30 to 40 ‘deaths’

Corona infection in Ujjain is at its peak. Talking about crematorium at Triveni Ghat, the bodies of more than 20 suspect patients were cremated under corona protocol and the toll of other communities is different. The officials are only attributing 2 deaths to corona. Last year till May-June, sampling was also taken from the bodies, but all of such exercises are now shunned by the government to ensure ‘suitable’ corona-related data.

1,759 cases in 11 days

In last 11 days, 1,759 new patients have been identified and this figure is drastically high as compared to same period in last year. A maximum of 19 infected patients were found in a day in April 2020 but the maximum number of infected patients in a single-day in April 2021 has reached to 317.

DCMC bungling over norms

The DCMC meeting, attended by higher education minister and district in-charge Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain and MP Anil Firojia besides collector Asheesh Singh and concerned authorities, has been held thrice in a span of 5 days. The panel has changed its decisions have thrice in these days. The locals are suffering due to frequent issuing of ‘farmans’. In Wednesday's meeting, the panel announced that shops of grocery, milk, LPG gas, vegetables and fruits and petrol pumps can operate between 8 am and noon.

‘Farmans’

* April 10: Retail and wholesale shops of essential commodities will be allowed to operate from 11 am to 5 pm.

* April 12: Timings of the above same activities changed to- 6 am to 10 am

* April 14: Timings of the above activities changed- 8 am to 12 noon.