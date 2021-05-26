Ujjain: Provide corona vaccine, corona warrior status to cylinder delivery boys, demand delivery boys

Ujjain: Delivery boys have continued to supply LPG cylinders amid the corona pandemic for over a year.

Despite performing this risky job, the delivery boys were not given the status of frontline corona workers (Corona Warriors) by the government. Anti-Corona dose were also not administered on them.

Federation of LPG Distributors India (FLDI)ís district general secretary Sunil Kachhwai said that since March 2020, more than 200 LPG cylinders have been supplied door-to-door in the Corona area (containment zone) in city and besides thousands of domestic supplies per day.

Madhya Pradesh branch of the FLDI, has demanded that the government should accord the status of Corona frontline workers (Corona Warriors) and must vaccinate them on priority, However, despite 2 waves of corona nothing has been done so far. Many of our deliveries have suffered from Covid-19 and†two of them have died, too, he said.

Ujjain LPG Gas Distributors Association president Bhagwandas Airen, secretary Suresh Jain, Anil Akhand, Anirudh Gore, Anupam Tiwari, Rajesh Mimrot, Abdul Wahab Khan, Niranjan Marmat, Mukesh Patel, Sanjay Rajoria, Mukesh Ladha reiterated the demands.