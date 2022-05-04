Ujjain: Processions, rallies mark Akshaya Tritiya and Parashuram Jayanti

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and the birth anniversary of Lord Parashuram, the city was full of festive gaiety. The Brahmin community took out Parshuram Darshan Yatra. People were seen holding flags in their hands, chanting 'Jai Parshuram' as the 'yatra' was welcomed with floral showers all along the route.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered as an auspicious time for marriage, the reason behind mass marriages taking place in the city. There was a lot of enthusiasm among people regarding the festival.

According to astrologers, Akshaya Tritiya is a very auspicious day for new beginning, so there is also a special importance of performing charity on this day. The day also holds special importance and there is no specific Muhurta (time) to get married on the day.

A Parshuram Darshan Yatra was taken out from Mahakaleshwar temple premises at around 10 am on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti. At 8:30 am the people worshipped Lord Mahakaleshwar and prayed for the progress of the country after which, the worship of Lord Parashuram and the flag worship was done in the presence of the official priest of Mahakal temple pandit Ghanshyam Sharma, pandit Shailendra Sharma, Acharya Akhilesh Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Atulesh Anand Maharaj and Mahamandaleshwar Shailesh Anand Giriji Maharaj.

After the Maha Aarti, a Parashuram Darshan Yatra was taken out in the form of a vehicle rally which reached Tower Chowk crossing various routes in the city. The ëyatraí reached Parashuram Temple at Chanakyapuri, where it ended with a Maha Aarti. On the eve of Parshuram Jayanti, Vishwa Brahmin Sangh and Ramghat Teerth Purohit Mahasabha lit 1008 lamps at Ramghat and an 'aarti' was also performed at the venue by worshipping Mother Shipra (Shipra river) for the betterment of the world.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:57 AM IST