Indore

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:03 AM IST

Ujjain: Pro-Pak sloganeering; MP, Cabinet minister, MLA meet Collector, SP

FP News Service
Minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain, MP Anil Firojia and BJP chief Vivek Joshi interact with collector and SP in Ujjain on Sunday | FP

Ujjain: MP Anil Firojia, higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain met collector and SP at the Circuit House in Ujjain on Sunday.

The BJP leaders asked about the action taken so far in the matter and said that anti-national forces should not be tolerated at any cost. Strictest possible action should be taken against the guilty, they added.

Ferojia curtailed his visit to Udaipur, Rajasthan and reached city. He was continuously in touch with officials over the phone.

Make list of miscreants

The MP has asked SP to identify who else was in the crowd that raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. He asked SP to make a of all such miscreants.

Ujjain: BJP’s Minorities Front torches Pak's effigy

