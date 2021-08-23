Ujjain: Pro-Pak sloganeering; MP, Cabinet minister, MLA meet Collector, SP

Ujjain: MP Anil Firojia, higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MLA Paras Jain met collector and SP at the Circuit House in Ujjain on Sunday.

The BJP leaders asked about the action taken so far in the matter and said that anti-national forces should not be tolerated at any cost. Strictest possible action should be taken against the guilty, they added.

Ferojia curtailed his visit to Udaipur, Rajasthan and reached city. He was continuously in touch with officials over the phone.

Make list of miscreants

The MP has asked SP to identify who else was in the crowd that raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. He asked SP to make a of all such miscreants.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:03 AM IST