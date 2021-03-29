Ujjain: Prayers offered at Mahakal Temple on Holi

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Priests offered prayers on Monday at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on the occasion of Holi. The pujari said that a panchamrit puja has been done at the Brahma Muhurta as per traditions.

"A snan was done by Vijaya and Kesar Chandan, make up was done for Bhagvan with Mahabhang," he said. "As per traditions herbal gulal and flowers were used to make colours of Holi," he added. The priests were seen smearing colours and performing arti in the temple.

A priest said that prayer was also offered to save everyone from the coronavirus and end the COVID-19 pandemic at the earliest.