Ujjain: Prashanti Garden to be used for home quarantine patients

Ujjain: A 100-bed Covid-19 care centre will soon be developed at Indore Road located Prashanti Marriage Garden. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of concerned management along with MP Anil Firojia on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the OPD of fever clinic being operated at Government Madhav Nagar Hospital has been shifted to neighbouring ST Xavier Public School. Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner and nodal officer Kshitij Singhal said that examination and treatment of different patients will start from the new venue from Thursday itself.