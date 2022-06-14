Ujjain: Police parade 'Chavanni-Athanni' gang members

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Chimanganj Mandi police on Monday paraded four notorious miscreants amid beating of drums, sit-ups and thrashing them with canes in full public view.

People, who were quite perturbed owing to day-to-day nuisances of a group of miscreants commonly known as 'Chavanni-Athanni gang', looked quiet on taking the parade of all four members of the gang. Police jawans took out their juloos in torned clothes.

Police said, miscreants Vijay aka Bel, Rituraj aka Batli, Sachin aka Baccha and Vikky were arrested while planning to loot Bank of Baroda (BoB). Several offences have been registered against all of them. Recently, the gang members had been involved in a lot of anti-social activities in Mangal Colony.

Read Also Ujjain: Devotee donates gold ornaments worth Rs 11 Lakh to Mahakaleshwar temple