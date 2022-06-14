e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Police parade 'Chavanni-Athanni' gang members

Police said, miscreants Vijay aka Bel, Rituraj aka Batli, Sachin aka Baccha and Vikky were arrested while planning to loot Bank of Baroda (BoB).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Chimanganj Mandi police on Monday paraded four notorious miscreants amid beating of drums, sit-ups and thrashing them with canes in full public view.

People, who were quite perturbed owing to day-to-day nuisances of a group of miscreants commonly known as 'Chavanni-Athanni gang', looked quiet on taking the parade of all four members of the gang. Police jawans took out their juloos in torned clothes.

Police said, miscreants Vijay aka Bel, Rituraj aka Batli, Sachin aka Baccha and Vikky were arrested while planning to loot Bank of Baroda (BoB). Several offences have been registered against all of them. Recently, the gang members had been involved in a lot of anti-social activities in Mangal Colony.

Read Also
Ujjain: Devotee donates gold ornaments worth Rs 11 Lakh to Mahakaleshwar temple
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: Police parade 'Chavanni-Athanni' gang members

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine