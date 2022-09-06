Ujjain: Police parade 7 gamblers arrested from UMC employee’s house

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) was running a gambling den in his house. When the Jiwajiganj police raided the employee’s house in Bilotipura area, the gamblers were betting on high stakes. Police have arrested 7 gamblers from the spot. A sum of over Rs 19,000 has been seized from them. The police took out a parade of gamblers from Jiwajiganj police station to Bilotipura.

The UMC employee has been identified as Mukesh Sarwan aka Kaptaan.

Being a Sunday, there was a big crowd. As soon as the police raided, there was a stir among the gamblers. They started running here and there. Seven people were arrested from the spot. Their names are Zubair son of Ismail, resident of Gandhi Nagar, Jitendra aka Jeetu son of Ratilal Ahirwar, resident of Saket Nagar, Saifu son of Shakur resident of Juna Somwariya, Rais son of Kale Khan resident of Ekta Nagar, Mansukh son of Chhotelal resident of Juna Somwariya, Anokilal aka Guddu resident of Jansapura and Anil Meena son of Shivlal resident of Sarthak Nagar.

A total sum of Rs 19,280, five Android phones, one keypad mobile and cards have been seized from them. A case has been registered against Mukesh son of Jairam Sarwan for running the den.