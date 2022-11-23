Ujjain: Police nab accused within 24 hours, Rs 1.60L recovered

Representative Image | Unsplash

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhav Nagar police station arrested an accused (tenant) involved in a theft from the complainant’s house within 24 hours of the crime and succeeded in recovering the stolen goods worth about Rs 1, 60, 000.

The complainant had reported on November 20 at police station Madhav Nagar that he along with his wife locked the house and gave its keys to his tenant (accused) when they went out. The accused, taking advantage of the opportunity, broke the lock of the iron bed kept in the house and stole gold jewellery and cash of Rs 50, 000. The police registered a case under Section 457, 380 of the IPC and launched the investigation.

The police team arrested the suspect within 24 hours of registering the crime and seized the stolen gold ornaments worth about Rs1, 60, 000 from the accused. Later, the accused was produced before the court for judicial custody. Two crimes have been registered against the accused for trespass, house-breaking and theft.