Ujjain: Picnickers flock to Kaliadeh Palace; throw corona norms to winds

Ujjain: The picnic enthusiasts of the city on Sunday throwing Covid protocols flocked at Kaliadeh Palace.

Thousands of people reached the spot for a picnic. Most were not wearing masks and were seen flouting social distancing.

Even though Shipra was in spate due to good rains but people did not miss the opportunity to descend into the raging river.

Police was unavailable to stop the families who went berserk while picnicking at Kaliadeh Palace.

Amid the rain and thick cover of clouds people ventured into the overflowing river.

All one could see around the spot was swarm of vehicles and people.

Many were also tried their hands at diving in Bawankund.