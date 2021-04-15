Ujjain: Photographers of city concerned over sudden demise of colleagues

Ujjain: Losing colleagues in the span of a week has shaken the photojournalists of the city.

So far, the photographers’ fraternity have witnessed the death of their 5 colleagues. Most of these photographers died due corona like symptoms. Photographers in the city are providing their services to the various media organisations even amid the surging cases of corona.

The sudden deaths of photographers: Dinesh Vashishta, Gayur Khan, Anil Jarwal, Dinesh Ved and Kuldeep Arya, respectively, have affected the photographers.

The news of the death of another young and promising photographer of the city has further added to their grief. As per reports a talented photographer Kuldeep Arya, a resident of Bahadurganj, Arya Samaj Marg, who was a devotee of Chamunda Mata and always served Chamunda Mata, was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night after he complained of uneasiness. He died while treatment on Thursday morning. It is learnt that he was suffering from kidney ailment for which he took treatment at Ahmedabad a few days ago

The untimely death of photographers due to corona and other diseases has established the vulnerability of professionals who work on ground. They encounter many people on a daily-basis and this is proving to be a big drawback amid corona pandemic. Dinesh Ved, who was operating Neha Studios in Bahadurganj, passed away two days ago due to corona while undergoing treatment. His brother and sister-in-law have also died of corona and one of son is under treatment.