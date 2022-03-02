Mahakal city makes GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ON MAHASHIVRATRI, lights up 11,71,078 diyas

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): As soon as 11, 71,078 diyas (earthen lamps) twinkled at Ramghat and Dutt Akhara Ghat of Kshipra on Tuesday evening, Ujjain created a world record.

The result of the hard work of the Mahakal City was that Ujjain broke the record of 9,41,000 earthen lamps burnt on Diwali in Ayodhya.

On Mahashivratri, the city was lit with lights and the sky was full of fireworks. Children, elders, everyone collectively participated in this event and became witness to the wonderful moment of Shiv Deepawali.

The 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam Mahotsav' in Ujjain on Tuesday on Mahashivratri was the grandest ceremony ever held in India. 21 lakh lamps were lit across the city. Out of these, preparations were made to enter the Guinness Book of World Records by lighting 13 lakh lamps on the banks of Kshipra in 10 minutes and finally Ujjain broke Ayodhya's record by lighting 11,71,078 lamps. Till now this record was in the name of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram.

7 o'clock in the evening, as soon as the siren rang, the lamps started burning on the ghats. Within ten minutes all the lamps were lit. After that everyone backed out.

After this the siren sounded once again, after which the Guinness Book of World Records team captured the scene on camera. After this the team counted the lamps.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the festival with his wife and three of his cabinet colleagues besides local peoples' representatives and seer community. They also lit lamps at Ramghat. The Ramghat area was kept closed for the common man for Deepotsav. However, after the lighting of the lamp, it was opened for the public after 8 pm.

Apart from Kshipra coast, 51,000 lamps were lit in Mahakaleshwar temple, 11,000 in Mangalnath temple, 10,000 at Kalbhairav temple and ghat, 1100 in Gadkalika temple, 6,000 at Siddhavat temple and ghat, 5,000 in Harsiddhi temple, apart from 3,100 on Tower Chowk, etc.

At the scheduled time, lamps were lit at the homes and establishments of the residents.

When 21 lakh lamps were lit simultaneously across the city, the Diwali coming on the new moon day of Kartik month again became a reality. 14,000 candles were prepared to light the lamps. These were pasted on 14,000 wooden strips. For this, more than 25 people worked day and night in Dutt Akhara. Everyone felt relieved to see their hard work coming true. Apart from this, the lamps will be recycled after Deepotsav. The idol of God will be installed from their soil. Apart from this, other items will also be used.

