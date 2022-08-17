MP man commits suicide on railway track with 3 daughters

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man killed himself along with three of his daughters by flinging himself before a train near the Naikhedi railway station in Ujjain – Nagda section in Ujjain district, about 10 kilometers from Ujjain railway station towards Nagda.

As per the goods train loco pilot Indu Shankar, the incident was reported at around 9.20 am, when the train got through the signal. While passing through the New Khedi station, the loco pilot heard some collision noise. He applied the emergency brake and saw dead bodies scattered on the track.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Panchal, 35, his daughter Anamika, 12, Aaradhya, 8, and Anushka, 7, all residents of Goyal Bujurg village in Ujjain district.

On receiving the information, GRP in-charge RS Mahajan rushed to the spot with his team.

The matter seems to be suicide, but it will only be cleared after an investigation, said Mahajan.

According to the information received from the police, Ravi had left the house to bring his daughters from school. School bags of girls and a motorcycle were also found parked near the track. Notably, Ravi's village Goyla Buzurg is 12 kilometers away from the spot Nai Khedi.