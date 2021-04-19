Ujjain: People across city in grip of corona

Ujjain: Corona infection has spread its tentacles in the nook and cranny of the city.

Beside government servants and frontline workers people from middle income group families and their kin are testing positive in large numbers.

As per official data, 3 bankers, 6 government servants, 4 jail inmates, an employee of Smart City office, doctor, policeman, about 10 teachers, 2 advocates, a cook, a medical representative, an engineer, an accountant, an LIC staff, a graphic designer, 2 officers of GAIL India, an employee of Lotus store, an auto driver, a navy personnel, a youth who runs a gift shop, a youth who runs a restaurant in Sethi Nagar, a medical store operator, a chartered accountant living near Apna Sweets and his 3 kin, a staff of have tested corona-positive.

Localities

The localities which reported high number of corona patients on Sunday include: Mahavir Nagar, Nijatpura, Khandelwal Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kaharwadi, Piplinaka, Sandipani Nagar, Indira Nagar, Mahakal Mandir Marg, Mahananda Nagar, Shipra Vihar, Ved Nagar, Basant Vihar, VD Cloth Market, Subhash Nagar, Musaddipura, Shastri Nagar, Vivekanand Nagar, Sethi Nagar, Kartik Chowk, Kamal Colony, Ganesh Dham, Hatkeswar Dham, Laxmi Nagar, Valmiki Dham, Shivaji Park Colony, Hira Mill, Nageshwar Dham, Abhilasha Colony, Vardhaman Nagar, Sneha Nagar, Pushpanjali Nagar, Patel Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Shri Ram Nagar, Mani Nagar, Kamal Colony, Urdupura, Amar Singh Marg, Bakhtawar Marg, Shaheed Park, Vyas Nagar, Sethi Nagar, RP Bhargava Marg, Rajaswa Colony, Jawahar Nagar, Jaisingpura etc.