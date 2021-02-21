Ujjain: Particpants pledge to curb susbstance abuse prevailing in the society at event held to mark Social Justice Day

Ujjain: The department of social justice and disabled public welfare along with the Anand department organised Social Justice Day.

The chief guest for the event was social worker Shrikant Bagdi. A lecture on ideas of respect, social advancement, and justice for the elderly and specially challenged was held.

All the guests and participants pledged to curb substance abuse prevailing in the society. They also resolved to rescue the victims of substance abuse and save them by directing them to rehabilitation.

For rendering their services during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, specially challenged friends, Narayan Singh, Abdul Rahman, Ghanshyam Bathory (Birla Seth), Seema Sahu, Iqbal Khan motivated the people with their stories. They were feted on the ocassion. A leading artist of the Kala Kathak Dal, Shailendra Bhatt and his associates presented songs.